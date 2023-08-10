Honor X6a price in Pakistan & features

Honor to Launch Two Foldable Phones Soon
Honor will host a launch event during the upcoming IFA Berlin expo....
Honor, the major smartphone company, recently revealed the X6a series, indicating the upcoming release of their new Honor X6a smartphone. Speculation hints that the launch could occur in the coming days, as it spreads online.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.
The phone has a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The X6a features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh with fast charging supports at 22.5 W.
Honor X6a price in Pakistan
Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Honor X6a specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|– Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
