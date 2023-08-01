Advertisement
Honor X6a price in Pakistan & specification

  • Honor X6a is powered by a 5200 mAh battery capacity.
  • The smartphone has a 6.56-inch display.
  • The device comes with a Mediatek Helio G36 chipset.
Honor, the smartphone giant, recently unveiled the X6a series, hinting at the imminent launch of their brand new Honor X6a smartphone. Rumors suggest the launch may happen in the upcoming days as it circulates on the internet.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Honor X6a boasts an attractive camera design, featuring a Triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5 MP sensor hidden under the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5200 mAh with fast charging supports at 22.5 W.

Honor X6a price in Pakistan

Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Honor X6a specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMagicOS 7.1
Dimensions163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCyan Lake, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
– Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)

