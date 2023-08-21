Honor X6a price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor , the smartphone giant, just revealed the X6a series, teasing the upcoming launch of their new X6a smartphone. The device will be available soon on the market.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

The device has a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Honor X6a features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

It includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone is powered by a 5200 mAh with fast charging support at 22.5 W.

Honor X6a price in Pakistan

Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Honor X6a specifications