Honor X6a price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan August 2023
Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display. It comes with a...
Honor, the smartphone giant, recently unveiled the X6a series, hinting at the imminent launch of their brand new Honor X6a smartphone. Rumors suggest the launch may happen in the upcoming days as it circulates on the internet.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.
It comes with a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
Honor X6a boasts an attractive camera design, featuring a Triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5 MP sensor hidden under the waterdrop notch.
The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget’s battery capacity is 5200 mAh with fast charging supports at 22.5 W.
Honor X6a price in Pakistan
Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Honor X6a specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|– Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.