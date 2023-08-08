HTC reveals Wildfire E Star with a 6.5-inch display and more

HTC unveil mixed reality headset at CES 2023, may take on Meta Quest
HTC has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Wildfire E Star. Sporting a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a subtle waterdrop notch, the phone accommodates a 5MP fixed-focus selfie camera.
Under the hood, it houses the Unisoc SC9832E chipset along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.
On the rear, the device features an 8MP main camera along with a secondary 0.08MP QVGA module.
Powering the Wildfire E Star is a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging via USB-C.
Running on Android 12 (Go edition), the phone also incorporates a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added convenience.
Currently, the HTC Wildfire E Star is listed on the HTC Africa website; however, no information regarding pricing or availability has been provided yet.
