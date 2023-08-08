Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

HTC reveals Wildfire E Star with a 6.5-inch display and more

  • HTC reveals the Wildfire E Star: An economical smartphone option.
  • The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a discreet waterdrop notch.
  • The phone is powered by an Unisoc SC9832E chipset.
HTC has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Wildfire E Star. Sporting a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a subtle waterdrop notch, the phone accommodates a 5MP fixed-focus selfie camera.

Under the hood, it houses the Unisoc SC9832E chipset along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

On the rear, the device features an 8MP main camera along with a secondary 0.08MP QVGA module.

Powering the Wildfire E Star is a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging via USB-C.

Running on Android 12 (Go edition), the phone also incorporates a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added convenience.

Currently, the HTC Wildfire E Star is listed on the HTC Africa website; however, no information regarding pricing or availability has been provided yet.

Also Read

HTC unveil mixed reality headset at CES 2023, may take on Meta Quest
HTC unveil mixed reality headset at CES 2023, may take on Meta Quest

HTC unveil mix reality: The new headset, which will support virtual reality (VR)...

 

