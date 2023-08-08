HTC Wildfire E Star unveiled with 6.5″ display & Unisoc SoC

Realme 11X 5G design unveiled by a leaked image
The HTC Wildfire E Star has been revealed as an entry-level device. It features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and a small notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9832E chipset, has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which is expandable with a microSD card. The back has an 8MP main camera and a secondary 0.08 MP QVGA module.
The device includes a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W USB-C charging and runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Currently listed on HTC Africa’s website, there’s no information available yet about its pricing or availability.
