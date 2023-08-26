Advertisement
date 2023-08-26
Huawei and Ericsson sign a 5G patent cross-licensing deal

  • Huawei and Ericsson have agreed to a global patent deal for 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies.
  • The deal covers network infrastructure and consumer devices.
  • It will help accelerate the adoption of 5G technology.
Huawei and Ericsson announce a global patent agreement for 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, including 3GPP, ITU, IEEE, and IETF standards.

The deal encompasses network infrastructure and consumer devices, allowing mutual use of patented, standardized technologies.

Alan Fan, Huawei‘s Head of Intellectual Property, emphasized the mutual respect for each other’s IP and highlighted the agreement’s contribution to a’stronger patent environment’. He noted that the partnership underscores the importance of respecting and safeguarding intellectual property.

Huawei proudly states its position at the top of the European Patent Office’s applicant ranking, having filed over 4,500 patents.

Christina Petersson, Ericsson’s Chief Intellectual Property Officer, mentioned that this ‘balanced approach’ benefits both sides and consumers globally. Ericsson foresees revenue of SEK 11 billion (around $1 billion) from licensing agreements in 2023. The company, with over 60,000 patents, emphasized its leading role as a 5G vendor in a press release.

