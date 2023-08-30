Huawei Mate 60 released for $200 less than Pro, slight differences

The Mate 60 Pro appeared quietly on a Chinese retail site, followed by the standard Mate 60.

The standard Mate 60 has a dual-tone rear panel and IP68 water and dust resistance.

A single punch hole on the screen holds a 13 MP front camera and likely supports 4K video recording.

Advertisement

After the quiet appearance of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro on a Chinese retail site, the standard Mate 60 has also surfaced in the same manner in the company’s domestic market.

The main difference between the two phones is that the regular Mate 60 is In China, the device runs on Harmony OS 4.0, features a single punch-hole for the selfie camera, and lacks the satellite connectivity present in the Pro model.

Design and display

Unlike the Mate 60 Pro‘s slightly curved display, the standard Mate 60 boasts a flat OLED screen with 1080p resolution (2688 x 1216 pixels) and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. This 10-bit panel offers precise colors and supports 1440Hz PWM dimming.

Similar to the Pro version, the standard Mate 60 showcases a dual-tone rear panel design, featuring a sleeker finish at the bottom. It also maintains its IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Internals and software

Advertisement

Huawei hasn’t disclosed the phone’s chipset yet, but it will be combined with up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Interestingly, this flagship offers a rare feature: a memory card slot, albeit a nano-sized one.

For software, it boots Harmony OS 4.0 in China.

Cameras

The camera arrangement is largely identical, particularly for the main and ultrawide cameras. The circular main camera comprises a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an adjustable aperture spanning from f/1.4 to f/4.0.

The ultrawide camera remains a 12MP unit, while the 48MP telephoto camera has been reduced to 12MP. However, it retains OIS, 5x optical zoom, and 50x digital zoom capabilities.

Advertisement

The single punch hole on the screen contains a 13 MP front camera. It’s likely to support 4K 60 FPS video recording, similar to the Pro model.

Battery and Pricing

The Mate 60 is fueled by a 4,750 mAh battery, strengthened by 66W wired charging. It supports 50W wireless charging and has a useful 7.5W reverse wireless charging feature.

The Mate 60 starts at $750 in China, more than $200 lower than the Pro version. Color options include black, silver, purple, and green, each with whimsical machine-translated Chinese names.

Also Read WhatsApp to secure your calls from being hacked soon The app has recently launched a new feature to silence calls from...

Huawei Mate 60 Specifications

Advertisement

Chipset: Kirin 9000S ( Unconfirmed )

Kirin 9000S ( ) CPU: Octa-core (1×2.62 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.15 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.53GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×2.62 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.15 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.53GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Maleoon 910 GPU

Maleoon 910 GPU OS : Harmony OS 4.0

: Harmony OS 4.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Advertisement Display : 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED with 2688 x 1216 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors

: Memory : Advertisement RAM : 12 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Card slot : Yes

: Advertisement Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF Front : 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) Advertisement

: Colors: Black, Silver, Green, Purple

Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 4,750 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless

: 4,750 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless Price: $750 Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”