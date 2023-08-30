Huawei Mate 60 released for $200 less than Pro, slight differences

WhatsApp to secure your calls from being hacked soon
After the quiet appearance of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro on a Chinese retail site, the standard Mate 60 has also surfaced in the same manner in the company’s domestic market.
The main difference between the two phones is that the regular Mate 60 is In China, the device runs on Harmony OS 4.0, features a single punch-hole for the selfie camera, and lacks the satellite connectivity present in the Pro model.
Unlike the Mate 60 Pro‘s slightly curved display, the standard Mate 60 boasts a flat OLED screen with 1080p resolution (2688 x 1216 pixels) and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. This 10-bit panel offers precise colors and supports 1440Hz PWM dimming.
Similar to the Pro version, the standard Mate 60 showcases a dual-tone rear panel design, featuring a sleeker finish at the bottom. It also maintains its IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
Huawei hasn’t disclosed the phone’s chipset yet, but it will be combined with up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Interestingly, this flagship offers a rare feature: a memory card slot, albeit a nano-sized one.
For software, it boots Harmony OS 4.0 in China.
The camera arrangement is largely identical, particularly for the main and ultrawide cameras. The circular main camera comprises a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an adjustable aperture spanning from f/1.4 to f/4.0.
The ultrawide camera remains a 12MP unit, while the 48MP telephoto camera has been reduced to 12MP. However, it retains OIS, 5x optical zoom, and 50x digital zoom capabilities.
The single punch hole on the screen contains a 13 MP front camera. It’s likely to support 4K 60 FPS video recording, similar to the Pro model.
The Mate 60 is fueled by a 4,750 mAh battery, strengthened by 66W wired charging. It supports 50W wireless charging and has a useful 7.5W reverse wireless charging feature.
The Mate 60 starts at $750 in China, more than $200 lower than the Pro version. Color options include black, silver, purple, and green, each with whimsical machine-translated Chinese names.
