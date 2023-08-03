Huawei Mate 60 rumored to have a 50 MP circular triple camera

The upcoming Huawei Mate 60 is set to retain its circular back design.

The camera island will be larger than what was seen on the Mate 50 series.

There’s optimism for an advancement to an LTPO OLED panel.

The upcoming Huawei Mate 60 series is currently under development, and as per information from Digital Chat Station, the phone is set to retain its circular back design. A leaked case shared by the tipster on Weibo suggests that the camera island will be larger than what was seen on the Mate 50 series.

The source also indicated that the main camera will house a 50 MP sensor, hinting at a similarity to the primary shooter in the previous Mate series.

The upcoming Huawei Mate 60 is anticipated to retain the 1220p resolution, which is marketed as 1.5K in China. There’s optimism for an advancement to an LTPO OLED panel, as the current one lacks the dynamic refresh rate seen in other premium smartphones because it’s a standard OLED panel.

Previous indications hinted that the company was preparing to unveil a 5G-enabled smartphone, a technology Huawei had yet to incorporate. Collaboratively developed with China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the platform potentially employed a 7nm process for the modem. While not the latest, this offering exceeded what Huawei could provide to its international user base at the moment.

