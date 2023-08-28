The Huawei Mate 60 is generating quite a buzz as it enters production, with intriguing design leaks hinting at a fresh look.

A leaked image has already revealed a dual-colour rear panel, and today, more photos from an assembly plant have surfaced, unveiling a variety of colour options that confirm this new design concept, complete with a distinctive circular camera island.

Among the colour options, the Purple Mate 60 stands out with its intriguing play of light. Its upper glass section appears frosted, while the lower part remains clear, creating a dynamic dual-colour effect that shifts with the light’s angle.

Meanwhile, the ivory-white variant sports a grey bottom section, distinguishing it from the rest. Unfortunately, discerning details from these images prove challenging due to their distance and angle.

A handheld image appears strikingly pristine, possibly a render, but it offers insight into the Mate 60’s anticipated camera arrangement—a circular island with Xmage branding.

Notably, the camera configuration may vary depending on whether it’s the standard version, a Pro variant, or a Porsche Design makeover. Excitement is building for Huawei enthusiasts eager to see the Mate 60’s official debut.

