Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei Mate 60 to feature dual-colour rear panel, circular camera island

Huawei Mate 60 to feature dual-colour rear panel, circular camera island

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Mate 60 to feature dual-colour rear panel, circular camera island

Huawei Mate 60 to feature dual-colour rear panel, circular camera island

Advertisement

The Huawei Mate 60 is generating quite a buzz as it enters production, with intriguing design leaks hinting at a fresh look.

A leaked image has already revealed a dual-colour rear panel, and today, more photos from an assembly plant have surfaced, unveiling a variety of colour options that confirm this new design concept, complete with a distinctive circular camera island.

Among the colour options, the Purple Mate 60 stands out with its intriguing play of light. Its upper glass section appears frosted, while the lower part remains clear, creating a dynamic dual-colour effect that shifts with the light’s angle.

Meanwhile, the ivory-white variant sports a grey bottom section, distinguishing it from the rest. Unfortunately, discerning details from these images prove challenging due to their distance and angle.

A handheld image appears strikingly pristine, possibly a render, but it offers insight into the Mate 60’s anticipated camera arrangement—a circular island with Xmage branding.

Advertisement

Notably, the camera configuration may vary depending on whether it’s the standard version, a Pro variant, or a Porsche Design makeover. Excitement is building for Huawei enthusiasts eager to see the Mate 60’s official debut.

Also Read

Huawei and Ericsson sign a 5G patent cross-licensing deal
Huawei and Ericsson sign a 5G patent cross-licensing deal

Huawei and Ericsson have agreed to a global patent deal for 3G,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story