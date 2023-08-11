Advertisement
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & specification
  • Huawei Nova 9 launched in Pakistan at a fair price.
  • Powered by Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • Equipped with a 4300 mAh battery for reliable performance.
Huawei Nova 9 recently launched in pakistan with fair price. The phone is very fast because it has the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, which is the most powerful chipset on the market, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The Adreno 642L GPU is in this phone. The screen on the phone is 6.57 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The search Huawei Nova 9 has the newest and best OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The phone has a 6.57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The new search Huawei Nova 9’s OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is known for doing great things. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

BUILDOSHarmony OS 2.0
UIEMUI 12
Dimensions160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Blue, Black, Green, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.57 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging

