Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Nova 9 launched in Pakistan at a fair price.

Powered by Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Equipped with a 4300 mAh battery for reliable performance.

Advertisement

Huawei Nova 9 recently launched in pakistan with fair price. The phone is very fast because it has the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, which is the most powerful chipset on the market, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The Adreno 642L GPU is in this phone. The screen on the phone is 6.57 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The search Huawei Nova 9 has the newest and best OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The phone has a 6.57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The new search Huawei Nova 9’s OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is known for doing great things. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

BUILD OS Harmony OS 2.0 UI EMUI 12 Dimensions 160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.57 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Also Read WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Tool for Enhanced Account Security The feature would allow you to protect your account with an email...