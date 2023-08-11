Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & specification

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Tool for Enhanced Account Security
The feature would allow you to protect your account with an email...
Huawei Nova 9 recently launched in pakistan with fair price. The phone is very fast because it has the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, which is the most powerful chipset on the market, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The Adreno 642L GPU is in this phone. The screen on the phone is 6.57 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The has the newest and best OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Huawei Nova 9
The phone has a 6.57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The new ’s OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is known for doing great things. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery. Huawei Nova 9
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|UI
|EMUI 12
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.57 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.