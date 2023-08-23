India’s Vikram spacecraft achieves successful moon landing

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft spent 22 days in transit before entering the Moon’s orbit.

This mission represents India’s second attempt at a lunar landing.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has accomplished a significant feat by softly landing near the southern pole of the Moon.

Just days after Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft failed to land in the same region, India’s success places it among the countries that have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. This marks the fourth global achievement of its kind.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on July 14th, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft spent 22 days in transit before entering the Moon’s orbit on August 5th. On August 17th, the Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan lunar ground rover, separated from its propulsion module, a significant move in the lead-up to today’s successful soft landing.

India’s achievement places it among the select few that have successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole, an area with unexplored potential, including possible water ice deposits. Until now, the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union had achieved soft landings close to the Moon’s equator.

This area provides a safer setting with moderate temperatures, a manageable landscape, and reliable sunlight for recharging instruments powered by solar energy.

What’s Next in the Mission?

This mission represents India's second attempt at lunar landing, following the unfortunate crash of the Chandrayaan-2 lander on the Moon's surface in 2019.

In the next stage of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Pragyan rover will be deployed to thoroughly explore the lunar environment for one lunar day, or about 14 Earth days. The rover’s scientific tasks include using X-ray spectrometry to analyze the elemental composition of the moon’s surface.

