Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is an upcoming flagship smartphone from Infinix, and the device is set to launch soon in both online and offline markets in Pakistan. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 or XOS 13 operating system.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a massive amount of data and useful files.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two great colors: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 45 W of rapid charging.
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 260W
