Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8050 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is an upcoming flagship smartphone from Infinix, and the device is set to launch soon in both online and offline markets in Pakistan. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 or XOS 13 operating system.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a massive amount of data and useful files.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in two great colors: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 45 W of rapid charging.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.05 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 260W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”