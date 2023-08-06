Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8050 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is an upcoming flagship smartphone from Infinix, and the device is set to launch soon in both online and offline markets in Pakistan. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 or XOS 13 operating system.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a massive amount of data and useful files.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read

WhatsApp introduces animated avatars on iOS beta
WhatsApp introduces animated avatars on iOS beta

WhatsApp is introducing animated avatars in the iOS beta version. Users can...

The phone is available in two great colors: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 45 W of rapid charging.

Advertisement

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 260W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story