Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix is introducing the GT 10 series of smartphones, including a Pro variant, with all the latest specs and features found in their upcoming flagship model.
The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset. It has a 3.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G710 MC10.
It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.
The GT 10 Pro features a remarkable triple camera setup, including a massive 200 MP sensor, a 9 MP sensor, and a 2 MP sensor, and the front-facing camera is 32 MP. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 260 W.
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-
Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 260W
