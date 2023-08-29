Advertisement
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications







Infinix is introducing the GT 10 series of smartphones, including a Pro variant, with all the latest specs and features found in their upcoming flagship model.

The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset. It has a 3.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G710 MC10.

It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.

The GT 10 Pro features a remarkable triple camera setup, including a massive 200 MP sensor, a 9 MP sensor, and a 2 MP sensor, and the front-facing camera is 32 MP. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 260 W.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 260W

Also Read

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market with amazing features. The...

