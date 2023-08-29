Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix is introducing the GT 10 series of smartphones, including a Pro variant, with all the latest specs and features found in their upcoming flagship model.

The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset. It has a 3.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G710 MC10.

It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.

The GT 10 Pro features a remarkable triple camera setup, including a massive 200 MP sensor, a 9 MP sensor, and a 2 MP sensor, and the front-facing camera is 32 MP. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 260 W.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/- Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.05 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 GPU Mali-G710 MC10 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 200 MP, OIS + 9 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 260W

