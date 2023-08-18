Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • Infinix Hot 20 has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • It has a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 20 offers a decent set of features at an affordable price point, making it a good option for those looking for a budget smartphone with a large display, good camera, and long battery life.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

It has a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution.

The phone is powered by Android 12 with the search Infinix XOS 12 overlay on top.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that enables 18W charging.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSonic Black, Legend White, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

