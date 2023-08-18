Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It has a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 20 offers a decent set of features at an affordable price point, making it a good option for those looking for a budget smartphone with a large display, good camera, and long battery life.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sonic Black, Legend White, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

