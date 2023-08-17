Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Hot 20s has a 5000 mAh battery.

It has an Octa-core CPU clocked at 2.05 GHz.

The Infinix Hot 20s is a mid-range smartphone that is currently available for purchase. The display is a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 Pixels.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with an Octa-core CPU clocked at 2.05 GHz.

It has 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The phone is fueled by a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Hot 20s specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, Light-rider White, Neon FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

