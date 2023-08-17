Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specification

  • Infinix Hot 20s has a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • It has an Octa-core CPU clocked at 2.05 GHz.
The Infinix Hot 20s is a mid-range smartphone that is currently available for purchase. The display is a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 Pixels.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with an Octa-core CPU clocked at 2.05 GHz.

It has 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The phone is fueled by a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Hot 20s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.8 x 8.5 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, Light-rider White, Neon
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

