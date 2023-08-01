Advertisement
date 2023-08-01
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Infinix Hot 30 Play

  • Infinix Hot 30 Play has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It comes with a 6000 mAh battery capacity.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play smartphone is available on the market at a reasonable price and has impressive features.

The gadget has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Hot 30 Play features a dual camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The device is run by the XOS 12.6 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery capacity, with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 12.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Phantom White, Blade Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G37
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

