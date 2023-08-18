Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market at a reasonable price....
The Infinix Hot 30 series will be available soon on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has great features and specs.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.
The Hot 30 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. The gadget has an XOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 12.
The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is equipped with a separate slot for memory cards, enabling users to expand the storage capacity up to 512GB.
It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support of 33 W.
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 57,499/-
Infinix Hot 30 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
