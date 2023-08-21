Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of fast RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in three amazing colors: black, purple, and Nordic Secret. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Nordic Secret Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

