Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
  • The evice includes 6 GB of fast RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of fast RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is available in three amazing colors: black, purple, and Nordic Secret. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Nordic Secret
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story