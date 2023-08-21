Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Infinix Note 10 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The device features 6 GB of fast RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is available in three amazing colors: black, purple, and Nordic Secret. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Nordic Secret
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
