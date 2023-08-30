Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is easily available on the market with impressive features.

It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Note 12 VIP is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It has an XOS 10.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

The device has a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120 W.

Also Read Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan August 2023 The Infinix Hot 30 Play smartphone is available on the market at a reasonable...

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 7.9 mm thickness Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Cayenne grey, Force black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”