Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

The Infinix Note 30 is a really impressive smartphone that’s packed with great features and delivers a smooth and impressive performance. It’s powered by a strong MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, ensuring that you can smoothly switch between tasks and enjoy gaming, streaming, and everyday activities without a hitch.

One of the standout features is its large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display that offers Full HD+ resolution. This means you’ll get vibrant and clear visuals, making your viewing experience really immersive. Plus, the display is designed to make scrolling smooth and minimize any motion blur.

The camera setup on the Infinix Note 30 is versatile and powerful, with four cameras in total. The main sensor is 64MP, which is great for capturing detailed photos and videos. There’s also a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, which allows for creative photography in different situations. And for those who love taking selfies, the front camera has 16MP with AI enhancements to make your selfies really stand out.

Battery life is impressive too, with a huge 5000mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day without needing to charge often. And when you do need to recharge, the 45W fast charging support means you can top up your battery quickly.

The Infinix Note 30 runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS interface. This combination provides a clean and customizable user interface. It also offers various storage options and supports 4G connectivity, making it a fantastic choice for people who want a phone that’s feature-packed without having to spend a lot of money.

Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan starting from around 53,999 PKR.

Infinix Note 30 Features