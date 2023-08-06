Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Leaks Reveal Design Changes for OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone
Leaked renders show major design changes. Aspect ratio resembles Oppo Find N2...
The Infinix Note 30 is a really impressive smartphone that’s packed with great features and delivers a smooth and impressive performance. It’s powered by a strong MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, ensuring that you can smoothly switch between tasks and enjoy gaming, streaming, and everyday activities without a hitch.
One of the standout features is its large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display that offers Full HD+ resolution. This means you’ll get vibrant and clear visuals, making your viewing experience really immersive. Plus, the display is designed to make scrolling smooth and minimize any motion blur.
The camera setup on the Infinix Note 30 is versatile and powerful, with four cameras in total. The main sensor is 64MP, which is great for capturing detailed photos and videos. There’s also a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, which allows for creative photography in different situations. And for those who love taking selfies, the front camera has 16MP with AI enhancements to make your selfies really stand out.
Battery life is impressive too, with a huge 5000mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day without needing to charge often. And when you do need to recharge, the 45W fast charging support means you can top up your battery quickly.
The Infinix Note 30 runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS interface. This combination provides a clean and customizable user interface. It also offers various storage options and supports 4G connectivity, making it a fantastic choice for people who want a phone that’s feature-packed without having to spend a lot of money.
Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan starting from around 53,999 PKR.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|219 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.