Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Infinix Note 30 is a really impressive smartphone that’s packed with great features and delivers a smooth and impressive performance. It’s powered by a strong MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, ensuring that you can smoothly switch between tasks and enjoy gaming, streaming, and everyday activities without a hitch.

One of the standout features is its large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display that offers Full HD+ resolution. This means you’ll get vibrant and clear visuals, making your viewing experience really immersive. Plus, the display is designed to make scrolling smooth and minimize any motion blur.

The camera setup on the Infinix Note 30 is versatile and powerful, with four cameras in total. The main sensor is 64MP, which is great for capturing detailed photos and videos. There’s also a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, which allows for creative photography in different situations. And for those who love taking selfies, the front camera has 16MP with AI enhancements to make your selfies really stand out.

Battery life is impressive too, with a huge 5000mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day without needing to charge often. And when you do need to recharge, the 45W fast charging support means you can top up your battery quickly.

The Infinix Note 30 runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS interface. This combination provides a clean and customizable user interface. It also offers various storage options and supports 4G connectivity, making it a fantastic choice for people who want a phone that’s feature-packed without having to spend a lot of money.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan starting from around 53,999 PKR.

Infinix Note 30 Features

Advertisement
BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
Weight219 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Leaks Reveal Design Changes for OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone
Leaks Reveal Design Changes for OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone

Leaked renders show major design changes. Aspect ratio resembles Oppo Find N2...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story