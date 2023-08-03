Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

  • Infinix Note 30 features a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor.
  • The smartphone comes with a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.
  • Users can capture stunning photos and videos in various settings.
The Infinix Note 30 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience and impressive performance. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks.

The device boasts a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its ensures smooth scrolling and reduces motion blur.

Infinix Note 30 comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos in various settings. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone sports a 16MP front camera with AI enhancements.

With a massive 5000mAh battery, the Infinix Note 30 offers all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 45W fast charging for quick top-ups.

The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS, providing a clean and customizable interface. With ample storage options and 4G connectivity, the Infinix Note 30 is an excellent choice for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Infinix Note 30 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
Weight219 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W wired

