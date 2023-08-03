Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 features a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor.

The smartphone comes with a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

Users can capture stunning photos and videos in various settings.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 30 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience and impressive performance. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks.

The device boasts a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its ensures smooth scrolling and reduces motion blur.

Infinix Note 30 comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos in various settings. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone sports a 16MP front camera with AI enhancements.

With a massive 5000mAh battery, the Infinix Note 30 offers all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 45W fast charging for quick top-ups.

The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS, providing a clean and customizable interface. With ample storage options and 4G connectivity, the Infinix Note 30 is an excellent choice for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Infinix Note 30 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm Weight 219 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W wired

Also Read Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specs The Vivo V26 Pro is now available for sale. The Vivo V26...