Infinix Note 30 Price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specs
The Infinix Note 30 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience and impressive performance. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core processor, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks.
The device boasts a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its ensures smooth scrolling and reduces motion blur.
Infinix Note 30 comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos in various settings. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone sports a 16MP front camera with AI enhancements.
With a massive 5000mAh battery, the Infinix Note 30 offers all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 45W fast charging for quick top-ups.
The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Infinix’s XOS, providing a clean and customizable interface. With ample storage options and 4G connectivity, the Infinix Note 30 is an excellent choice for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.
The Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|219 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W wired
