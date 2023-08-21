Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 30 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali G57 MC2.

It runs the XOS operating system based on Android 13.

The Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Infinix Note 30 features a triple-camera setup on the rear. The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 45 W.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/- Infinix Note 30 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm Weight 219 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W wired Advertisement Also Read Vivo Y77t debuts with Dimensity 7020 SoC & 256 GB storage The Vivo Y77t has been released in China and is available for...