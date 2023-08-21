Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • Infinix Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.
  • It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Advertisement

The Infinix Note 30 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali G57 MC2.

It runs the XOS operating system based on Android 13.

The Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Infinix Note 30 features a triple-camera setup on the rear. The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 45 W.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Infinix Note 30 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
Weight219 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W wired
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y77t debuts with Dimensity 7020 SoC & 256 GB storage
Vivo Y77t debuts with Dimensity 7020 SoC & 256 GB storage

The Vivo Y77t has been released in China and is available for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story