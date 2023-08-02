Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan & detailed
Infinix Hot 30 Play has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB...
The Infinix Note 30 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali G57 MC2.
It runs the XOS operating system based on Android 13.
The Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The Infinix Note 30 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 45 W.
Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
Infinix Note 30 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|219 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.