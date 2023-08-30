Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & specs
The Infinix Note 12 VIP is easily available on the market with impressive...
Infinix will launch the Note 30 series, including a brand new high-end Pro variant. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.
The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The phone is run on the XOS 13 operating system, based on Android 13. It comes with a MediaTek Helip G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The upcoming Note 30 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera system on the back. The main camera will have 108 MP, while the other two will have 2 MP and QVGA resolution.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 60,999/-
Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Magic Black, Variable Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 900 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless
