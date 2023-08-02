Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series brings 108MP camera with fast charging – Check Price, Specs

Infinix Note 30 Pro which was launched in Pakistan this May, has become out of stock from the market.

The phone with remarkable specifications, including 8GB RAM, is allegedly being sold at a significantly higher cost on the black market. According to a report, the 256GB variant of this mobile phone has an official price of Rs60,999, but on the black market, it is being sold for Rs70,000 to Rs75,000.

Many of consumers have taken to the official website of Facebook and complained about how the phone has been out of stock.

In collaboration with the TESLA Science Center, Infinix is introducing groundbreaking all-round fast charging technology in Pakistan with its NOTE 30 Pro series.

This innovative feature, including 68W and 45W All-Round FastCharge for the Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and Infinix NOTE 30 respectively, not only allows for rapid wired and wireless charging but also provides users with various charging options, these smartphones are designed to offer a highly flexible and convenient charging experience.

Advertisement

The Infinix NOTE 30 comes equipped with a 45W All-Round FastCharge, which impressively charges the battery to 75 percent in less than half an hour. Under the hood, the Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 6NM processor, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness.

Regarding the camera, the device features a 108MP primary module on the back, accompanied by two 2MP auxiliary sensors. The primary camera has an f/1.75 aperture and a 1/1.67″ sensor size. Additionally, there is a 32MP camera on the front. For low-light situations, the rear camera is equipped with four LEDs for the flashlight, while the front camera has two LEDs. Both cameras can shoot videos up to 2K resolution at 30fps or 1080p resolution at 60fps.

Users can effortlessly switch between apps and tasks with smooth efficiency.

The NOTE 30 PRO series provides users with sufficient space for all their apps and smooth multitasking capabilities by incorporating up to 16GB Extended RAM and 256GB of storage. This enhances user control over their smartphone usage in their daily activities.

Advertisement

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Price

Infinix Note 30 Pro Price in Pakistan starting from Rs 53,999.

Also Read Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications Infinix Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone is...

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”