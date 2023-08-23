Infinix Zero 30 5G key features and design unveiled

We revealed exclusive images of the Infinix Zero 30 5G with a punch-hole screen and triple cameras.

Yesterday, we showcased exclusive images of the Infinix Zero 30 5G, highlighting a centered punch-hole screen and triple rear cameras. Our disclosure included specs: a 50MP front camera, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4K recording, and an IP53 rating. Today, Infinix validated our design leak with a promo page on their official Indian site, sharing additional specs and revealing the phone in a new green color.

Infinix plans to name the green variant “Rome Green,” boasting a vegan leather back, while the version revealed earlier will be named “Golden Hour” and will have a glass back.

Moreover, Infinix disclosed that the Zero 30 5G will feature a 6.78″ 10-bit curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 950 nits, full DCI-P3 coverage, and 2,160 PWM dimming. The screen, shielded by Gorilla Glass 5, will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Infinix hasn’t provided specific information about the rear cameras of the Zero 30 5G (except confirming OIS for the main camera). However, they did confirm that the front camera will utilize a 50MP sensor capable of recording 4K videos at 60 FPS. The company is proudly promoting it as “India’s 1st 50MP 4K 60 FPS Camera.”

The Infinix Zero 30 5G will have a sleek 7.9mm thickness. Infinix plans to share further details about the smartphone on its website on August 25, 28, and 30. Pre-orders for the phone will commence on Flipkart in India on September 2, although Infinix has not yet disclosed the official launch date.

