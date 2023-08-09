Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero 30 has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new lineup will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features.

The phone is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.

It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Zero 30 features a triple-camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with fast charging at 260 W.

Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Infinix Zero 30 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 13 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 9000 GPU Mali-G710 MP10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, OIS, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video Front 64 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 260W

