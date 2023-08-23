Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...
The Infinix Zero 5G is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market with great features, and the smartphone offers good value for money.
The Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and XOS 10.6 operating systems.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Infinix Zero 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone comes in three amazing colors: Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, and Horizon Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.