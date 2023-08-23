Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Zero 5G has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 900 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 5G is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market with great features, and the smartphone offers good value for money.

The Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and XOS 10.6 operating systems.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Zero 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...

Advertisement

The phone comes in three amazing colors: Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, and Horizon Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story