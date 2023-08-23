Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 900 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 5G is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market with great features, and the smartphone offers good value for money.

The Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and XOS 10.6 operating systems.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Zero 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Oppo A76 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...

Advertisement

The phone comes in three amazing colors: Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, and Horizon Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.