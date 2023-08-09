Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan August 2023

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023
The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market with amazing features.
It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Zero X Neo features a triple camera setup on the back.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card slot to 256 GB.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 18 W.
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-
Infinix Zero X Neo specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|168.4 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Bahamas Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
