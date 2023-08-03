Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & detailed

The Infinix Zero X Neo has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display.

It comes with a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market at an affordable price.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device’s operating system is Android 11, and the phone has dual SIM card support.

The Zero X Neo has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded by a microSD card slot to 256GB.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Note 30 price in Pakistan & specifications Infinix Note 30 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone is...

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 168.4 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Bahamas Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”