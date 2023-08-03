Advertisement
date 2023-08-03
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Infinix Zero X Neo

  • The Infinix Zero X Neo has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It comes with a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market at an affordable price.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device’s operating system is Android 11, and the phone has dual SIM card support.

The Zero X Neo has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded by a microSD card slot to 256GB.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions168.4 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Black, Starry Silver, Bahamas Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

