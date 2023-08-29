Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market with amazing features. The device has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The Infinix Zero X Neo features a triple camera setup on the rear.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card slot to 256 GB.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 168.4 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Bahamas Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W

