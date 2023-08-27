Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Infinix Zero X Pro has an AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero X Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels and the selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Oppo A17 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo A17 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone comes in three great colors : Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 44 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”