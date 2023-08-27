Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Infinix Zero X Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Infinix Zero X Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels and the selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone comes in three great colors : Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 44 W of fast charging support.
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
