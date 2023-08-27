Advertisement
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Infinix Zero X Pro has an AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Infinix Zero X Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels and the selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone comes in three great colors : Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 44 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

