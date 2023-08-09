Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Articles
Advertisement
Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Advertisement
  • Meta is releasing a new update for the Instagram app optimized for Galaxy Z Fold devices.
  • The update fixes the weird aspect ratio and layout issues from previous versions.
  • The new UI moves navigation buttons to the left and aligns the feed to the right.
Advertisement

Meta is launching a fresh update of the Instagram app tailored for Galaxy Z Fold devices. This update rectifies the odd aspect ratio and layout issues from previous versions.

The new user interface relocates navigation buttons to the left side and aligns the feed to the right. Notably, content is now appropriately scaled for larger screens, improving the display of reels, stories, images, and other UI elements.

Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

The updated Instagram UI was trialed on a Galaxy Z Fold5, and it appears that the new layout is also reaching older Z Fold models in stages. However, the rollout is gradual. Devices from other brands, such as the Google Pixel Fold, have not yet received the updated Instagram UI.

Also Read

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to be announced on August 14
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to be announced on August 14

Xiaomi will unveil the Mix Fold 3 on August 14. The announcement...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story