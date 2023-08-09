Instagram rolls out new UI for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to be announced on August 14
Meta is launching a fresh update of the Instagram app tailored for Galaxy Z Fold devices. This update rectifies the odd aspect ratio and layout issues from previous versions.
The new user interface relocates navigation buttons to the left side and aligns the feed to the right. Notably, content is now appropriately scaled for larger screens, improving the display of reels, stories, images, and other UI elements.
The updated Instagram UI was trialed on a Galaxy Z Fold5, and it appears that the new layout is also reaching older Z Fold models in stages. However, the rollout is gradual. Devices from other brands, such as the Google Pixel Fold, have not yet received the updated Instagram UI.
