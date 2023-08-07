Instagram to limit strangers to send you multiple messages

Instagram has launched a new safety feature for DMs to prevent spam and harassment.

This feature limits strangers to sending one message and only allows text-based messages.

Instagram also has other safety features, such as “Hidden Words” and “Restrict.

Advertisement

Instagram has recently launched a safety feature for its Direct Messages (DMs) to prevent persistent, unknown users from sending unwanted notifications.

For individuals you don’t follow, they will be limited to sending a single message. Longer conversations are possible only if you accept their chat request or if you add them to your followers.

This measure aims to decrease spam, particularly for larger accounts that often receive messages from unfamiliar users.

New DM requests will now only allow text-based messages. Sharing images, videos, or voice messages will be possible after your chat request is accepted or if you become a follower.

Cindy Southworth, who leads Women’s Safety at Meta, mentioned:

Advertisement

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos, or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

This addition will complement Instagram’s current DM limitations, including “Hidden Words,” which automatically blocks potentially offensive language from messages sent by unknown individuals. These messages are directed to a separate folder for easier disregard.

Also Read YouTube now offers enhanced 1080p video quality on PC YouTube has launched a new "enhanced bitrate" 1080p video quality option for...

Instagram provides a subtle method to avoid someone without resorting to blocking them. By using the “Restrict” feature, comments from a user you follow will be visible only to them and not to anyone else.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement