Instagram’s Threads web version is rumored to launch soon

Realme GT5’s official reveal is scheduled for August 28th
Realme is scheduled to unveil the GT5 on August 28th, as announced...
As per The Wall Street Journal, Meta might introduce a web version of Threads, its direct rival to X (formerly known as Twitter), early this week.
This will fill the gap in threads lacking a browser version, improving their accessibility on PCs.
In a recent comment, Meta‘s CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s continuous work on adding this feature, along with enhancing the search function (currently restricted to usernames only). He had previously mentioned this advancement earlier in the month, aiming for it to be ready in the “next few weeks.”
Threads entered the scene as a basic imitation of Twitter, arriving around six weeks ago. Surprisingly, it quickly reached over 100 million users and gained attention from numerous celebrities and brands.
Although it grew quickly, the platform had been missing important features that the company has been adding gradually. Recently, they introduced a follow feed and the ability to verify a link through a Mastodon profile. This step hints at Meta‘s potential commitment to integrating with the decentralized social network protocol, ActivityPub.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.