Edition: English
Instagram’s Threads web version is rumored to launch soon

  • Meta is reportedly launching a web version of Threads, its rival to X, early this week.
  • The web version will make threads more accessible on PCs.
  • Meta is also working on improving the search feature in Threads.

As per The Wall Street Journal, Meta might introduce a web version of Threads, its direct rival to X (formerly known as Twitter), early this week.

This will fill the gap in threads lacking a browser version, improving their accessibility on PCs.

Upgrades to the Search Feature

In a recent comment, Meta‘s CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s continuous work on adding this feature, along with enhancing the search function (currently restricted to usernames only). He had previously mentioned this advancement earlier in the month, aiming for it to be ready in the “next few weeks.”

Weeks of internal testing

Threads entered the scene as a basic imitation of Twitter, arriving around six weeks ago. Surprisingly, it quickly reached over 100 million users and gained attention from numerous celebrities and brands.

Although it grew quickly, the platform had been missing important features that the company has been adding gradually. Recently, they introduced a follow feed and the ability to verify a link through a Mastodon profile. This step hints at Meta‘s potential commitment to integrating with the decentralized social network protocol, ActivityPub.

