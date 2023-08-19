Interim IT Minister Aims for $20B IT Exports

Dr. Umar Saif is the new Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He is determined to increase ICT exports from $2.62 billion to $10 to $20 billion.

He believes that the growth of ICT exports can play a pivotal role in stabilizing the nation’s economy.

Dr. Umar Saif, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, is resolute in increasing ICT exports from $2.62 billion to $10–20 billion.

The minister took on the role of the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication and Science & Technology.

Upon his arrival at the ministry’s office after the introductory cabinet meeting, Dr. Saif was greeted by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh and other senior officials. He was acquainted with all ministry officers and staff and subsequently received a comprehensive overview of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming IT ministry projects.

Speaking to the officers, Dr. Saif emphasized that the caretaker government’s role is constrained by the constitution of Pakistan, which is primarily focused on ensuring transparent and unbiased general elections. Nevertheless, overseeing critical ministerial matters is also vital during this phase.

He said that his priorities are to fully implement the Digital Pakistan Vision and the stability and enhancement of the IT and telecommunications sectors. We will take all the stakeholders on board in this regard. “I am determined to take ICT exports from $2.62 billion to $10 to $20 billion,” Dr. Saif added.

He highlighted that the growth of ICT exports can play a pivotal role in stabilizing the nation’s economy, generating quality employment for skilled individuals, and aligning with the aspiration to fully digitize all governmental and semi-governmental departments and organizations in the country.

