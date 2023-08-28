Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iOS 17 beta 7 teases iPhone 15 Pro action button

iOS 17 beta 7 teases iPhone 15 Pro action button

Articles
Advertisement
iOS 17 beta 7 teases iPhone 15 Pro action button

iPhone 15 Pro

Advertisement

Apple’s latest move, releasing iOS 17 beta 7, has set the tech world abuzz with hints about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. This beta version offers a sneak peek into the intriguing addition of an “Action Button” that could replace the traditional mute switch.

One significant change introduced in iOS 17 beta 7 is the inclusion of haptic feedback patterns when users toggle silent mode on or off. While previous iOS versions only provided haptic feedback when enabling silent mode, this beta brings a tactile response for deactivating it. This subtle yet noteworthy enhancement aims to make the user experience smoother.

The potential replacement of the mute switch with the action button has garnered attention. If this change materializes, haptic feedback will play a crucial role in signalling whether the phone is in silent mode or not. This innovation aligns with Apple’s commitment to intuitive design.

Also Read

iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone 15 Ultra has a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED display. The...

Reports suggest that the action button won’t stop at simple mute control. It could empower users to trigger Focus Mode, record voice memos, activate Siri Shortcuts, or access the device’s camera. These possibilities promise to elevate the iPhone’s functionality.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Apple is set to revamp its Pro models with titanium frames, enhancing their durability and reducing weight. Thinner bezels on the screens will also contribute to a sleeker design.

With Apple likely to unveil its new iPhones and Apple Watches in mid-September, anticipation continues to build for the company’s latest innovations.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story