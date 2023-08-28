iOS 17 beta 7 teases iPhone 15 Pro action button

Apple’s latest move, releasing iOS 17 beta 7, has set the tech world abuzz with hints about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. This beta version offers a sneak peek into the intriguing addition of an “Action Button” that could replace the traditional mute switch.

One significant change introduced in iOS 17 beta 7 is the inclusion of haptic feedback patterns when users toggle silent mode on or off. While previous iOS versions only provided haptic feedback when enabling silent mode, this beta brings a tactile response for deactivating it. This subtle yet noteworthy enhancement aims to make the user experience smoother.

The potential replacement of the mute switch with the action button has garnered attention. If this change materializes, haptic feedback will play a crucial role in signalling whether the phone is in silent mode or not. This innovation aligns with Apple’s commitment to intuitive design.

Reports suggest that the action button won’t stop at simple mute control. It could empower users to trigger Focus Mode, record voice memos, activate Siri Shortcuts, or access the device’s camera. These possibilities promise to elevate the iPhone’s functionality.

Furthermore, Apple is set to revamp its Pro models with titanium frames, enhancing their durability and reducing weight. Thinner bezels on the screens will also contribute to a sleeker design.

With Apple likely to unveil its new iPhones and Apple Watches in mid-September, anticipation continues to build for the company’s latest innovations.