iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan August 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on the market with great features.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s own A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 Hexa-core processor.

The 14 Pro Max includes 6 GB of RAM for greater performance and internal storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The gadget has a 4323 mAh non-removable battery and the operating system is IOS 16.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 565,999/- iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications Advertisement BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W