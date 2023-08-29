iPhone 15 Pro Max to be most popular model with periscope camera: Kuo

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is generating significant buzz in the tech world, and analyst Ming-Chu Kuo has some intriguing insights.

Kuo predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will dominate the 15 series, accounting for a substantial 35–40% of orders. Furthermore, he anticipates that it will outperform its predecessor, the 14 Pro Max, by 10–20%.

One standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its exclusive periscope zoom camera, which Kuo believes will be its main selling point. Interestingly, this technology is supplied by Largan, the same company responsible for over 60% of periscope lenses for Huawei, a brand that’s rapidly adopting this technology.

Huawei is projected to ship 15-20 million periscope-equipped models this year and a staggering 30 million next year.

For Largan, this translates to great business, as periscope lenses are significantly more expensive than standard high-end lenses.

In a related development, rumours suggest that the non-Pro models of the iPhone 15 series might introduce a green colour option, a welcome return for fans of unique iPhone aesthetics. Images shared by Majin Bu on X hint at colour-matched USB-C ports, including green, blue, white, and black.

