iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a 3.22 GHz Hexa-core processor. 6.7-inch Super...
Apple is reportedly planning to replace the “Pro Max” version of the iPhone with a new “Ultra” iPhone 15 model next year. Today, Apple shared new information about the 2023 iPhone series.
It comes with a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.
The device has an Apple A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 GHz Hexa-core processor.
The iPhone 15 Ultra by Apple features triple cameras: a 48 MP main wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 12 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP Ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery, and the operating system is iOS 16.
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.