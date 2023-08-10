Advertisement
iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

  • iPhone 15 Ultra has a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The smartphone is powered by an search Apple A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The device comes with a 4700 mAh battery capacity.
Apple is reportedly planning to replace the “Pro Max” version of the iPhone with a new “Ultra” iPhone 15 model next year. Today, search Apple shared new information about the 2023 iPhone series.

It comes with a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The device has an Apple A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The iPhone 15 Ultra by Apple features triple cameras: a 48 MP main wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 12 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP Ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery, and the operating system is iOS 16.

iPhonesearch iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple search iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

search Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
Chipsetsearch Apple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Honor X6a price in Pakistan & features
Honor X6a price in Pakistan & features

Honor X6a is powered by a 5200 mAh battery capacity. The smartphone...

