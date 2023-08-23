iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone 15 Ultra has a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED display.

The smartphone is powered by an Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

The device comes with a 4700 mAh battery capacity.

Apple is reportedly planning to replace the “Pro Max” version of the iPhone with a new “Ultra” iPhone 15 model next year. Today, Apple shared new information about the 2023 iPhone series.

It comes with a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The device has an Apple A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 GHz Hexa-core processor.

The iPhone 15 Ultra by Apple features triple cameras: a 48 MP main wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 12 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP Ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery, and the operating system is iOS 16.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specifications

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 3.46 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging

