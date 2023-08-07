iPhone 16 enhanced camera tech and promising sensor upgrade

Anticipation for iPhone 15 series release early details about 2024 iPhone 16 emerge.

The report hints at superior camera technology for iPhone 16.

Sony’s Exmor T sensor is likely a candidate for a camera upgrade.

The iPhone 15 series is coming soon. People are eager for Apple’s new lineup, but there’s already news about the 2024 iPhone 16.

A recent report suggests better camera technology for the iPhone 16, which will likely outperform this year’s iPhones in photography.

Kuo writes in a recent tweet that advertises a lengthy blog post, “Sony’s capacity will remain tight until 2025 as the iPhone 16 will come with more stacked design CIS, which is useful for Will Semi to lead the smartphone sector to bottom out and resume growth and rapidly improve product mix.”

Apple’s potential adoption of a more advanced 2-layer transistor pixel-stacked CMOS sensor technology in 2025 for their camera setup has been indicated.

This shift could offer significant improvements over current single-layer versions.

Sony’s Exmor T sensor, featured in the Xperia 1 V flagship, is the likely candidate for this upgrade.

Upgrading sensor technology is a potent means of enhancing camera performance, with Exmor T promising superior dynamic range and low-light capabilities compared to previous stacked CMOS sensors.

Such an upgrade could substantially improve the overall camera quality of iPhones.

The additional layer in the sensor could accommodate larger pixel transistors by providing more component space, potentially elevating camera performance further.

According to Sony, “photos taken through the iPhone 16 will be “closer to the way they are perceived through the human naked eye.”

