iPhone 8 and iphone 8 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan – August 2023
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has decided to reduce the taxes on the iPhone 8 series, which includes the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

This change in tax rates will make it simpler for customers to get approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) when they want to use these older iPhone models.

The tax on iPhone 8 series has been reduced for both, passport-based and CNIC-based categories. Under the new tax structure, the PTA registration fee for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is mentioned below.

iPhone 8 and iphone 8 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan

ModelTax on Passport (PTA)Tax on CNIC (PKR)
iPhone 838,92248,314
iPhone 8 Plus40,95150,546

Despite the reduction, the FBR Tax for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is still quite expensive considering the device is now eight years old.

