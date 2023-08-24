iPhone 8 and iphone 8 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan – August 2023

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has decided to reduce the taxes on the iPhone 8 series, which includes the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

This change in tax rates will make it simpler for customers to get approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) when they want to use these older iPhone models.

The tax on iPhone 8 series has been reduced for both, passport-based and CNIC-based categories. Under the new tax structure, the PTA registration fee for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is mentioned below.

iPhone 8 and iphone 8 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan

Model Tax on Passport (PTA) Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 8 38,922 48,314 iPhone 8 Plus 40,951 50,546

Despite the reduction, the FBR Tax for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is still quite expensive considering the device is now eight years old.