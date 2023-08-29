Vivo is known for its commitment to enhancing smartphone camera performance, but iQOO flagship models have been missing a critical feature: a proper telephoto camera with a periscope lens. Recent leaks, however, suggest that this is about to change with the iQOO 12 Pro.

According to Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 12 Pro will feature a telephoto camera equipped with a 64 MP sensor, marking a significant step forward in the iQOO camera department.

Vivo is reportedly working on integrating the OmniVision OV64B sensor behind the 5x zoom lens, promising improved zoom capabilities and sharper long-range shots.

Furthermore, the iQOO 12 Pro is expected to introduce a new 50 MP sensor for its main camera, courtesy of OmniVision, specifically the OV50H sensor. This sensor boasts a substantial 1/1.28″ size and 1.2µm pixels, promising stellar photography performance.

While details about the ultra-wide-angle camera remain scarce, speculation suggests it may utilize the same 50 MP f/2.3 lens with an expansive 150-degree field of view and autofocus as seen in previous iQOO Pro models.

Additionally, the iQOO 12 Pro is rumoured to feature the V3 ISP chip, further enhancing its camera capabilities. With the iQOO X100 Pro series set to launch in early November, housing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it’s likely that the iQOO 12 Pro will follow suit in the final months of the year.