iQOO Z7 Pro’s launch date has been unveiled

The iQOO Z7 Pro will be launched in India on August 31st.

The phone will have an AMOLED screen with an embedded fingerprint scanner.

The device will have 5G capability and a curved display.

The iQOO Z7 has been revealed in China in March, each with unique models. Today, iQOO’s Indian division disclosed its plan to reveal the smartphone on August 31.

iQOO shared an image of the Z7 Pro with the media, showing the phone’s right-side frame with volume rocker and power button. Interestingly, the power button lacks a fingerprint reader, implying that the Z7 Pro will feature an AMOLED screen with an embedded fingerprint scanner, similar to the regular version.

Earlier teasers confirmed that the device will offer 5G capability and showcase a curved display housing a central punch-hole for the front camera.

Limited information is available about the iQOO Z7 Pro at the moment. However, as its unveiling date approaches, iQOO is likely to share more details about the device.

