iQOO Z8’s earlier release date and impressive specs revealed

iQOO has surprised its fans by announcing that the Z8 will be unveiled on August 31, a month earlier than initially expected. This smartphone is set to pack a punch with its powerful hardware.

The iQOO Z8 will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 SoC and will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on board. While more memory options are anticipated, they have yet to be officially confirmed.

Teasers shared by iQOO showcase the Z8’s design and colour choices. On the back, it will feature a dual-camera setup, with the primary camera boasting OIS for improved photostability.

Excitingly, the iQOO Z8 will support rapid 120W charging and include a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with what seems to be an IR Blaster. It will also have a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The official unveiling of the iQOO Z8 is scheduled for August 31 at 7 pm local time in China. Expect iQOO to release more details about the phone in the run-up to the event.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Z8x will also make its debut at the same event, although details about it are still under wraps. On the same day, iQOO will launch the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Also Read Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & features Realme is soon releasing the 11 5G smartphone, featuring a strong 5G...