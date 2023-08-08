IT Ministry aims to bring Apple to Pakistan

The IT Ministry wants to attract Apple to invest in Pakistan.

IT exports rose in May–June 2023, while exports from other ministries decreased in the same timeframe.

Stakeholder consultations are in progress to create social media regulations, which are expected to conclude soon.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haque, announced that the ministry intends to attract Apple to Pakistan.

In discussions about the mobile manufacturing policy, the minister informed reporters that Samsung and Nokia have established assembly plants in Pakistan. He further revealed that the ministry’s upcoming objective is to attract Apple to invest in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the IT Ministry instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to hire consultants for suggestions and collaborate with stakeholders for a comprehensive market study on 5G. He added that policy guidelines for the study can be issued by the caretaker government.

Haque noted that IT exports rose in May–June 2023, whereas exports from other ministries decreased in the same timeframe. He stated that the ministry has initiated 83 projects through the Universal Services Fund and issued clear instructions to ensure their completion by December 31.

The minister emphasized that he advised the government not to invest any funds in the IT sector but rather to support and shield it from the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan.

He appealed to the government to assist the telecom sector in enhancing its infrastructure to offer high-quality services to the public. He affirmed that every necessary action is being taken to address the industry’s challenges.

Regarding social media regulations, the minister stated that consultations with stakeholders are underway to develop the rules, which will be concluded shortly. Additionally, he mentioned that the Information Ministry is currently handling the process of amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in accordance with the relevant protocols.

