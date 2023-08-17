Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023

The Itel A49 smartphone is now available for purchase on the market at a affordable price.

It comes with a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and 255 PPI.

The Itel A49 has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD.

The smartphone includes 32 GB of built-in storage and 2 GB of RAM.

This phone has one camera at the back with a 5 MP + AI lens. The front camera is also 5 megapixels and helps users take great selfies and make video calls.

Advertisement

The gadget is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 11.0.

Also Read Itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & features Itel Vision 3 has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device has...

Itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/- Itel A49 specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) CAMERA Main Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”